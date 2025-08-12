Bobcat Stolen From Construction Site In NY: Sheriff Looking For Culprits

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, Aug. 12, that the theft happened sometime between Thursday, July 17, and Thursday, July 31, in the Town of Beekman.

Investigators said the missing equipment is a white 2004 Bobcat S300 skid steer with product identification number #521512477. The machine was taken by unknown suspects and has not yet been recovered.

A photo released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the actual skid steer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 or the DCSO Tip Line at 845-605-CLUE (2583).

