BMW Driver Killed After Trying To Pass Jeep Using Visitor Center On-Ramp In Rockland: Cops

The collision happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, on the southbound side near Exit 17 in Stony Point, New York State Police confirmed on Monday, Oct. 6.

Investigators determined that a 2022 BMW, driven by Corey Gardner of Glen Spey, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane behind a 2022 Jeep Compass.

The Jeep’s driver told police she saw the BMW approaching quickly in her rearview mirror before the vehicle veered onto the Palisades Parkway Visitor Center on-ramp in an attempt to pass. The BMW then re-entered the travel lane and struck the front driver’s side of the Jeep, police said.

The impact caused Gardner to lose control of his car, which careened off the west side of the highway and slammed into multiple trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old woman driving the Jeep Compass and her passenger were uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the New York State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.