Blaze Consumes Home In Rockland, Prompts Investigation

The blaze began at around 7 p.m. at a residence on Stella Court in Stony Point, where arriving police officers found heavy smoke pouring from the residence, the Stony Point Police Department said.

The homeowner was safely outside and confirmed that no one else was inside the house at the time of the fire.

The Stony Point Detective Bureau, along with the Rockland County Sheriff's Department Arson and BCI Units, responded to investigate the fire. At this time, police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire prompted a large emergency response from multiple agencies, including the Stony Point Fire Department; Haverstraw Fire Department; West Haverstraw Fire Department; Thiells Fire Department; New City Fire Department; Suffern Fire Department; Fort Montgomery Fire Department; Stony Point Ambulance; Rockland Paramedics; Spring Hill Ambulance; Rockland County Highway Department; and the American Red Cross.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.