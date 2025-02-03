Partly Cloudy 39°

Black Box Recovered From Philadelphia Learjet Crash (Video)

The black box from the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia has been located, providing investigators with a key piece of evidence to determine the cause of the deadly crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Sunday evening, Feb. 2.

The crater left by the Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NTSB
The scene of the Learjet crash in Philadelphia.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Lizeth Murillo Osuna and&nbsp;Valentina Guzman Murillo

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lizeth Murillo Osuna
A statement by the municipal of Ensenada.

 Photo Credit: Ensenada
Co-pilot Jesús Juárez's last Facebook post.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Jesús Juárez
Pilot Alan Montoya&nbsp; (top right) and co-pilot Jesús Juárez (bottom left), Dr. Raul Meza (top left),&nbsp;Rodrigo Lopez (bottom right).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Mexican Foreign Relations/Facebook/X
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo Photo Credit: City of Philadelphia
Photo Credit: NTSBgov
Jillian Pikora
Black Box, Flight Data Components Recovered

The cockpit voice recorder (CVR), commonly referred to as a black box, was found buried eight feet underground at the crash site, officials said. Investigators also recovered the plane’s enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS), which may contain flight data crucial to understanding what went wrong.

Both components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for analysis.

The plane’s engines have also been recovered, and wreckage recovery efforts will continue into Monday. The collected debris will be transported to a secure facility in Delaware for further examination.

The NTSB has asked anyone with photos or videos of the crash to submit them to witness@ntsb.gov to assist in the investigation.

Video Shows Aftermath Of Crash

On Sunday, the NTSB released new video footage from the crash scene, revealing the massive crater created upon impact. The footage also captures burned-out vehicles and the widespread damage left in the wake of the fiery crash.

Victims Identified

The flight had six people aboard, all of whom were killed, including:

Valentina had been in Philadelphia since August 2024 receiving treatment for myelomeningocele, a severe spinal cord condition, and was being flown home to Mexico when the crash occurred.

Ground Victims, Injuries Reported

The crash also injured 22 people on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed. Five people remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

A person inside a car was killed, but authorities have not yet released their identity.

The NTSB continues to lead the investigation into what caused the Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) to crash just 30 seconds after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

