'Bizarre': Obama Responds After Trump Accuses Him Of 'Treason'

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” an Obama spokesman said Tuesday, July 22, in response to Trump’s latest claims.

The spokesperson stated that although they typically wouldn’t "dignify the constant nonsense" from Trump with a response, the allegations are “outrageous enough to warrant a reply.”

The statement comes days after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a report alleging a “treasonous conspiracy” to manipulate intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That's a claim Trump has seized on, insisting Obama is “guilty” and that criminal charges should follow.

"They tried to rig the election, and they got caught," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. "And there should be very severe consequences for that.

"This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries/"

The Obama spokesman added that “nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

He also cited a 2020 bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, co-led by Republican Marco Rubio, now the Secretary of State, that he said "affirmed" the findings.

