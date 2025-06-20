'Bittersweet End': Popular Café In Hudson Valley Closes After 20 Years Of Breakfast, Tea

Now, Hudson is saying goodbye to Tanzy’s, the cozy café and gift shop on Warren Street that locals and tourists alike came to cherish. It officially closed its doors on Sunday, June 15.

Owners and sisters Sandie Tanzillo-Gay and Tisha Tanzillo-Mulligan made the bittersweet announcement weeks before on Facebook, sharing that after 20 years of warm service, comforting breakfasts, and afternoon teas, they had decided to retire.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the community and the many tourists who have become friends over the years,” they wrote. “It is a bittersweet end toward the next phase of our lives.”

Tanzy’s opened in 2005 and quickly earned a loyal following with its croissant French toast, breakfast burritos, daily specials made with ingredients from local farmers—and the signature Taylor pork roll sandwich, a tribute to the sisters’ late father, whose nickname inspired the café’s name.

But Tanzy’s wasn’t just about food. Housed in the former Berrelli pool hall, the café doubled as a gift shop and was run with family at its heart. Sandie was the cook, Tisha the baker, and the rest of the staff was made up of relatives and close friends who pitched in on soups, sweets, and stories over the years.

The gift room offered gourmet goodies and tea-themed treasures, including personalized gift baskets and hand-picked greeting cards.

News of the café’s closure sparked an outpouring of emotion from regulars on Facebook.

“Congrats on 20 amazing years serving up delicious food, big laughs, and friendships,” wrote one commenter.

“Awww… Tisha & Sandy, you will be greatly missed by all,” said another. “Spending even a few minutes with you always made me smile.”

