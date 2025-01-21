Bird Flu Found In Goose At Farm In Hudson Valley: Here's Who Is At Risk

The deceased goose was discovered at the end of December at the Farm and Wildlife Center at Green Chimneys in Brewster, which promptly ensured the animal was tested, the Putnam County Department of Health announced on Friday, Jan. 17.

While the virus has been spreading globally among wild birds, commercial poultry, and backyard flocks since 2022, the risk to the general public remains low, according to the health department.

"Currently, one wild goose has been confirmed positive and tests are still pending for several birds from Green Chimneys. We are working closely with Green Chimneys to monitor any staff with potential exposures to sick animals and recommend strategies to mitigate risks for further exposures," said Alison Kaufman, an epidemiologist with the health department.

Additional deceased waterfowl, both wild and domestic, have since been identified at Green Chimneys, where the farm and wildlife team has implemented protocols to prevent cross-contamination among bird areas. Modifications to educational and activity schedules have also been made to prioritize the safety of staff and students.

Interim Commissioner of Health Michael J. Nesheiwat emphasized that while the risk to the public is minimal, individuals with direct exposure to potentially infected animals—such as backyard flock owners and hunters—are at higher risk. The CDC has issued guidelines for those with increased exposure risk, available by clicking here.

Residents are reminded to avoid touching sick or dead birds and to report any unusual die-offs. Dead wild birds can be reported to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, while instances in backyard poultry should be reported to the US Department of Agriculture at 1-866-536-7593.

Kristin Dionne, CEO of Green Chimneys, commended the swift actions of her team in responding to the outbreak.

"Our farm and wildlife team was prepared with immediate precautions and put protocols in place to prevent cross-contamination between our various bird areas, and modified programming to minimize disruption to regular education and activity schedules for our students," Dionne said, adding, "As a school and residential center, the safety of our students and staff is critical."

Those concerned about potential exposure can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.