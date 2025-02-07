Bird Flu Confirmed In Dead Geese At Hudson Valley Park, Town Extends Closure (Update)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) confirmed that two separate strains of avian influenza were detected in the geese found at Carroll Park in Thornwood on Sunday, Feb. 2, Town of Mount Pleasant officials announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

"The positive results are not surprising considering the presence of the disease being seen in various bird species across New York and other parts of the nation," said Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, also adding, "It is important that we now definitively know what we’re dealing with. We will be working closely with the DEC and the Westchester County Health Department in implementing a cleaning protocol for the park."

Town officials are urging residents to take the risk seriously, as avian flu can be transmitted to humans.

"Avian flu is transmissible to humans, and while the number of cases reported to date is relatively low, as the disease continues to spread among bird species, the exposure to humans grows at the same time," said Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva.

He also warned pet owners to avoid areas where geese have left droppings, as the disease can linger in the environment.

Carroll Park will remain closed until further notice while authorities assess the situation and implement safety measures. Officials are using laser devices to deter other geese from landing at the pond.

Residents are advised not to touch or approach dead geese and to report any sightings immediately:

Dead geese in town parks or public spaces: Contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 914-769-1941 to have a wildlife professional remove it;

Dead geese on private property: Report the sighting to the New York State DEC via the NYSDEC Avian Influenza Reporting Form.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

