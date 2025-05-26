Billy Joel’s Wife Shares Update After Brain Condition Forces Him To Cancel Remaining Concerts

The 76-year-old singer/songwriter announced on Friday, May 23, that he has normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition where excessive fluid builds up within the brain.

Alexis Roderick Joel posted a statement on her husband's Instagram account on Monday, May 26.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support," she wrote. "We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received.

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

On Saturday, Feb. 22 in Connecticut, Joel fell while performing his classic hit, “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me" onstage.

As Joel engaged with the audience at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, he momentarily stepped away from his piano and began interacting with the microphone stand.

In a dramatic flourish towards the conclusion of the song, he threw the stand into the air. However, this exuberance resulted in a loss of balance, causing him to tumble to the stage floor.

Despite the fall, Joel appeared unharmed and continued with the performance.

Several weeks after the fall, Joel announced his extensive tour schedule had been pushed back four months, until November 2025, prior to last week's announcement that all concert tour dates are now canceled.

