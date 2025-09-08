Bills Fan Banned Indefinitely After Slapping Lamar Jackson During Shocking Ravens Loss (Video)

A fan donning Bills colors was caught on camera striking receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson on the helmet during the dramatic 41-40 win to cap off Sunday's slate of football.

The NFL hit back.

Now, the fan has been identified and will be "indefinitely banned" from NFL stadiums, according to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The incident came as the Ravens were celebrating a one-handed grab by Hopkins that gave Baltimore a seemingly insurmountable 34-19 lead at the time.

After the game, Jackson said that he saw Hopkins get slapped before he was struck by the fan sporting a Josh Allen jersey.

According to the Buffalo Bills' Code of Conduct, it states that "any irresponsible conduct will not be tolerated in the stadium parking lots or in Highmark Stadium, and in some cases may result in ejection from the game, revocation of season ticket privileges and/or arrest."

It specifically states — in bold on the team's website — that "interfering with the game (including entering the field or throwing objects, including snow/snowballs onto the field) is prohibited."

The Bills, of course, rallied on to an unexpected victory behind an Allen drive and Matt Prater field goal in the closing seconds, but at least one fan won't be celebrating with the others moving forward.

