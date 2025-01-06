Biden Blocks Offshore Drilling Along Many U.S. Coastal Areas, Citing Environmental Risks

President Biden has taken decisive action to protect about 625 million acres along the U.S. coastlines from the risks of offshore oil and gas drilling, according to a White House statement on Monday, Jan. 6.

The move withdraws areas along the east and west coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea from future drilling, citing potential environmental, economic, and public health risks.

"Drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks," said President Biden.

The President highlighted the bipartisan support for these protections, noting the efforts of Republican and Democratic governors, lawmakers, and local communities across the country. In Alaska, dozens of Tribes have long advocated for preserving the Northern Bering Sea, a vital ecosystem critical to traditional Indigenous ways of life.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined Biden in emphasizing the administration's commitment to listening to these voices.

"In balancing the many uses and benefits of America’s ocean, it is clear to me that the relatively minimal fossil fuel potential in the areas I am withdrawing does not justify the environmental, public health, and economic risks," the president said.

The announcement follows the lessons of past disasters, including the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which devastated the Gulf of Mexico, claiming 11 lives and spilling millions of barrels of oil.

"This tragedy underscores the importance of the legal protections I am putting in place today," President Biden said.

Since taking office, Biden’s administration has approved 11 offshore wind projects and strengthened safety standards for existing operations. These steps align with broader efforts to transition the U.S. to cleaner, renewable energy sources and address the growing threats of the climate crisis.

Over the last four years, the administration has also championed conservation through the "America the Beautiful" initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. Biden credited partnerships with Tribes, farmers, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts for helping conserve more than 670 million acres of land and water—a record for any presidency.

"We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy," President Biden emphasized. "Protecting America’s coasts and ocean is the right thing to do and will help communities and the economy flourish for generations to come."

The policy marks a milestone in Biden's climate and conservation agenda, aiming to leave a legacy of resilient coastlines and thriving communities.

