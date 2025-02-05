Fair 31°

Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Rockland

A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rockland County. 

An image from the crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 4:15 p.m., when the bicyclist was struck in Haverstraw at the intersection of Route 202 and Sand Street, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

A video from the crash scene was posted to The Monsey Scoop's Instagram page: 

The victim was seriously injured and taken to Westchester Medical Center. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Haverstraw Police for more information about the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

