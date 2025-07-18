Beef Prices Soar To All-Time Highs During Summer Cookout Season: Here's Why

The average price of a pound of ground beef hit a record high of $6.10 in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's 13.7% higher than the average in June 2024.

Uncooked steak climbed 8% to $11.49 per pound, according to the Associated Press. The surging beef costs come as the US cattle herd has fallen to its smallest size since 1951, with the US Department of Agriculture reporting just 86.7 million cattle and calves nationwide as of Wednesday, Jan. 1.

David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, said soaring cattle prices of around $230 per hundred pounds are motivating ranchers to sell cows now, rather than keeping them to breed.

"For them, the balance is, 'Do I sell that animal now and take this record-high check?' Or 'do I keep her to realize her returns over her productive life when she's having calves?'" said Anderson. "It's this balancing act, and so far, the side that's been winning is to sell her and get the check."

Some of President Donald Trump's latest tariffs will likely raise beef prices even more. Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, which is expected to begin on Friday, Aug. 1.

Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter and the US is the country's second-largest market after China, Reuters reported. US ground beef is often a blend of domestic fattier cuts and imported lean beef from countries like Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand.

About 23% of US beef imports come from Brazil, according to Genial Investimentos.

"New shipments are under analysis by the private sector due to the increase in tariffs," Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries president Roberto Perosa told Reuters.

Droughts in key grazing areas and rising feed costs have made it harder for ranchers to rebuild herds. Mexican beef imports have also been cut off due to the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating fly making its way north through Mexico.

The parasite lays eggs in wounds on warm-blooded animals and US officials fear the flies could devastate Texas ranches if they spread north. Bernt Nelson, an agricultural economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, said the loss of Mexican cattle is putting additional pressure on the US's beef supply.

Even if ranchers start rebuilding herds, Nelson said it would take at least two years to see any increase in supply.

"We've still got a lot of barriers in the way to grow this herd," said Nelson. "Just consider that a young farmer who wants to add 25 bred heifers to his herd has to be prepared to spend more than $100,000 at auction at a time when borrowing costs remain high."

Inflation ticked up higher in June, with the yearly inflation rate rising 2.7%, BLS data said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.