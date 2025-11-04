Bear And Cub Spotted Roaming Near Rockland County Street: Here's Where

Clarkstown Police said dispatchers received several calls on Tuesday, Nov. 4, about the sightings, which occurred near Squadron Boulevard and Route 304 in New City.

The department stressed that black bears are common in New York State and not typically aggressive toward humans, but precautions should always be taken.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recommends homeowners take the following steps to avoid attracting bears:

Close garage doors and ground-floor windows at night;

Store garbage, bird seed, and pet food indoors in a shed or garage;

Remove bird feeders to eliminate an easy food source;

If you use an invisible fence for pets, keep them on a leash when bears are in the area.

Police reminded residents that while bear sightings can be alarming, it’s important to remain calm, keep a safe distance, and never approach or feed the animals.

"Black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one," the department said on Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.