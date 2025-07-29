Merck Stock Drops, Layoffs Begin In $3B Restructuring Plan

In its earnings report, Merck said it aims to save more than $3 billion in cost savings as part of a "multiyear optimization initiative."

The restructuring program includes eliminating certain administrative, sales and research and development positions. Merck did not say how many people would be laid off, but said they aim to achieve the cost savings by 2027.

To save money, the company plans to reduce office space and optimize its manufacturing network, "aligning the geography of its global manufacturing to its customers and reflecting changes in the Company’s business."

“Today, we announced a multiyear optimization initiative that will redirect investment and resources from more mature areas of our business to our burgeoning array of new growth drivers, further enable the transformation of our portfolio, and drive our next chapter of productive, innovation-driven growth," CEO Robert Davis said. "With these actions, I am confident that we are well positioned to generate near- and long-term value for our shareholders and, most importantly, deliver for our patients.”

In its earning report, the company said it made a profit of $4.43 billion, compared with $5.46 billion a year ago, a 19% decrease.. Sales declined 2% to 15.8 billion.

The news caused a decrease in Merck's stock price. As of Tuesday afternoon, Merck was down nearly $3 a share, about 3.5%.

The company has more than 75,000 employees.

