Barking Dog Leads Cops To 4-Year-Old Lost In Virginia Woods

The tense situation unfolded on Thursday, May 16, in a rural part of Fauquier County, when a panicked father called 911 to report that his young son had disappeared into the trees.

Deputies rushed to the area and immediately set up a perimeter, called in K9s, and requested helicopter support as they began the desperate search.

But help came from an unexpected place.

Local resident Steve Elmore had no idea about the unfolding emergency when he stepped onto his porch after hearing his 11-year-old Black Mouth Cur dog, April, barking towards the woods.

That’s when Elmore spotted something unusual—a small, brightly colored umbrella moving quickly through the underbrush.

Elmore took off after it, eventually catching up to a little boy who had already traveled nearly 500 yards through the dense forest.

After checking the child for injuries and realizing he didn’t recognize him as a neighbor,

Elmore took the boy by the hand and started walking toward the road. Moments later, he spotted flashing lights from sheriff’s cruisers rushing toward the search scene.”

As they made their way down a long gravel drive, Elmore saw flashing lights from sheriff’s cruisers racing by and headed toward the search scene.

When Elmore arrived with the boy, deputies and the boy’s father were overcome with relief.

“Too many of these situations end tragically,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Elmore downplayed his role in the rescue, giving credit to his dog April, who first noticed the boy in the woods.

“She’s the real hero,” Elmore told deputies.

“We certainly want to believe that; but we are certain Steve and April are our shining Fauquier heroes today!” the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported, and the boy was safely reunited with his family.

