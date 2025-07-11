Ban On ICE Agent Masks Proposed By NY Lawmaker

Poll Should federal agents be required to show their face and wear visible ID while on duty? Yes — transparency builds trust No — masks are necessary for safety It depends on the situation Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should federal agents be required to show their face and wear visible ID while on duty? Yes — transparency builds trust 34%

The legislation – titled the Mandating End of Lawless Tactics (MELT) Act — was unveiled this week by Democratic Assemblymember Tony Simone.

If passed, it would prohibit officers at all levels, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from covering their faces or failing to display identifying information such as a badge number or name while operating within New York state.

The measure includes exceptions for protective gear worn during emergencies, such as respirators used in fires or during chemical exposure, face coverings worn in water rescues, or weather-related equipment during declared cold emergencies. Tactical gear used by SWAT teams would also be permitted.

Simone said the bill was crafted in response to concerns about transparency, accountability, and community trust. He pointed to instances where masked ICE agents have allegedly detained people without identifying themselves, sometimes targeting legal residents or separating families.

“If ICE has to cover their face to do their job, something ain’t right,” he wrote on Instagram.

Simone added that the tactic has also contributed to confusion, with impersonators committing crimes while posing as federal agents. He acknowledged that legal questions around jurisdiction may arise but said he’s confident in the state’s authority to enact the law.

The proposed legislation comes as the Trump administration ramps up ICE arrests across the country as part of a broader crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

