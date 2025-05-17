Bahama Breeze Suddenly Closes 15 Locations: Here's Where

The closures span 11 states, including Florida, New Jersey (Woodbridge, Toms River, Paramus, Wayne), New York (Lake Grove), Illinois, Massachusetts (Tyngsborough), Michigan, Nevada, and Tennessee, according to USA Today.

In a statement to CNN, parent company Darden Restaurants said the closures were “the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”

Darden, which also owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille, and more, did not say whether more closures are expected.

