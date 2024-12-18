Fair 44°

SHARE

Back-To-Back Storms To Bring Rain, Snow, Sleet: Here's Timing, Impact

A complex system packed with steady rain along with sleet and snow in some inland areas will be the first of back-to-back storms that will sweep through the region.

A complex new storm is on track for Wednesday, Dec. 18, bringing rain, with rain and sleet in some inland areas, and snow farthest north.

A complex new storm is on track for Wednesday, Dec. 18, bringing rain, with rain and sleet in some inland areas, and snow farthest north.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Locations in the lighter shade of blue are predicted to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with 3 to 6 inches forecast in those areas in the darker shade.

Locations in the lighter shade of blue are predicted to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with 3 to 6 inches forecast in those areas in the darker shade.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The Alberta Clipper system will move toward the East Coast, arriving on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Alberta Clipper system will move toward the East Coast, arriving on Friday, Dec. 20.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The time frame for the first storm is from late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18 through the event, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rainfall of about 1 inch is expected. Some northern areas should see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the evening. For a look at precipitation types by location, see the first image above.

Click on the second image above for snowfall projections. Areas in the lighter shade of blue are predicted to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with 3 to 6 inches forecast in those areas in the darker shade in the first image above.

After a bright, sunny break on Thursday, Dec. 19, the next storm, an Alberta Clipper system, will arrive during the afternoon on Friday, Dec. 20. (Click on the third image above.)

It will bring a mix of snow and rain inland, and rain farther south.

The window for precipitation will be into Saturday morning, Dec. 21, which is the winter solstice. That will be followed by clearing, sunny skies, and cold conditions.

It will remain sunny amd brisk on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE