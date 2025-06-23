Back-To-Back Blazes Go Up At Decades-Old Cleaner Business Site, Home In Hudson Valley

The Middletown Fire Department responded to two major fires overnight on Sunday, June 22, working nearly six straight hours across the city, the department said on Monday, June 23.

The first call came in at 8:24 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire at 40 Dolson Ave., the site of the former Gilman Cleaner building. That blaze reached two alarms and was brought under control by 10:18 p.m.

Just after midnight, at 12:09 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a second, more intense blaze at 256 East Main St.. That fire quickly escalated to a fourth alarm, requiring extensive mutual aid. Crews remained on scene until 2:29 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries or causes were immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.