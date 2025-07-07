Avid NY Photographer Injured In Head-On Crash, Now Fighting For Life

Bob McCue of Cornwall was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center on Saturday, July 5, after being struck by another vehicle, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by close friend Lori Noller. McCue required surgery for his injuries and now faces a long road to recovery.

"Bob is an avid photographer, train enthusiast, and historian, as well as a published author who can often be seen roaming Cornwall taking photos at the river, the Moodna Viaduct, or any celebration our little town has," Noller wrote in the fundraiser.

McCue is also a board member of the Woodbury Historical Society.

The fundraiser aims to help McCue’s family cover both medical and household expenses during his recovery. All donations will go directly to his sister, Loriann.

As of Monday, July 7, the campaign has raised more than $17,400 of its $24,000 goal, with dozens of community members contributing and offering words of encouragement.

"He is such a kind soul, he didn't deserve this," wrote one friend, Jae N., in a Facebook post.

Another wrote, "Anyone who has been a fan of local railroading and history likely knows Bob McCue. He has been an inspiration to many, including myself."

McCue's sister gave an update on social media on Sunday morning, July 6: "He's had two surgeries for a broken leg, and he had air out of his lung,s so which means one of his lungs collapsed. In Westchester Medical and he will be ok. Has a long road ahead of him, but will be ok."

Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser for McCue can do so by clicking here.

