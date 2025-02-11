Authentic Dim Sum, Dumplings Coming To Hudson Valley As Colorado Restaurant Expands East

Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings is preparing to open at 709 White Plains Road in Scarsdale. The Colorado-based restaurant has three locations in Aurora, Boulder, and Denver.

Nana's menu features a variety of dim sum favorites, including sweet rice shao mai, honey chicken feet, and black bean spare ribs. Pan-fried dumplings come stuffed with shrimp and pork, chicken and corn, beef and celery, or pork and mushroom.

The restaurant also offers several kinds of bao (a type of Chinese dumpling), including xiao long buns, truffle soup buns, and spicy chicken soup buns. Dessert options include sweet buns filled with purple yam, red bean, salted egg custard, sesame, and walnut.

Nana's describes its food as "a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation," with each dish telling "a tale of passion and dedication crafted into every exquisite bite."

While there's no exact opening date yet, Nana's said in an Instagram reply that it's aiming to open in late March or early April.

