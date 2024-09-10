ATV Mob Causes Havoc On Hudson Valley Roadway

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls.

According to State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, troopers responded to a report of 30 to 40 motorcycles and off-highway vehicles operating "recklessly" in the roadway and on sidewalks.

When a trooper arrived in a marked State Police vehicle, members of the group began circling the patrol vehicle, revving their engines and shouting profanities, Hicks said.

Hicks said during this time, an unidentified driver of a 2024 Yamaha dirt bike crashed into and caused injury to a fellow group member, John Robinson, age 25, of Poughquag.

While the trooper attempted to render aid, members of the group interfered until additional police units arrived, Hicks said. The group stole the trooper’s hat from his vehicle and fled.

Robinson was left behind and later transported to Vassar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone believes they may have information regarding this incident or group of individuals, call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. Refer to case No. NY2400646278.

