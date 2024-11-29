Attempted Murder: Duo Nabbed After Incident In Ramapo

Officers in Rockland County responded to East Eckerson Road in Spring Valley on Monday, Nov. 25 at about 12:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots fired.

Ramapo Police said in an announcement late Friday afternoon, Nov. 299 that it was determined at least nine shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

No one was reported to be struck, and there were no injuries.

Following an investigating, two suspects were apprehended later in the day on Monday: a 22-year-old Westchester County man, from Yonkers, and a 19-year-old Orange County resident, from Newburgh.

They were both charged with:

Attempted murder,

Reckless endangerment,

Conspiracy,

Criminal possesion of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, Ramapo Police said, and no further information is being released, including the names of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ramapo PD at 845-357-2400.

