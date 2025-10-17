Atlantic Wave Could Rapidly Organize Into Tropical Storm Or Hurricane, Forecasters Say

"Atmospheric conditions are primed for a storm to form in the Caribbean," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "The waters are exceptionally warm since the Caribbean has not been disturbed by a single tropical storm or hurricane so far this season. We do not expect much disruptive wind shear in the region early next week. This tropical wave could rapidly organize into a tropical storm or hurricane next week.”

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory Friday, Oct. 18, a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic is moving west at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gradual development possible over the next several days.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to reach the Windward Islands late this weekend before the system traverses the Caribbean Sea much of next week, the center said.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking two waves moving west, with the easternmost carrying a medium risk of development from Monday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Oct. 24. The other wave is not expected to develop at this time.

A separate, low‑risk area in the northern Atlantic could briefly spin up from Saturday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 19, but no land impacts are anticipated if it does.

Signals are growing for a zone of medium development risk in the Caribbean from Monday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Oct. 24.

Any consolidation there could bring tropical impacts to parts of the Caribbean and Central America next week, and depending on the eventual track, potential effects along portions of the US Atlantic coast late this month.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through the end of November, and AccuWeather continues to call for an active final stretch.

For now, coastal residents should monitor forecasts closely this week as confidence in the system’s track and intensity increases.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.