Gabrielle Becomes Hurricane, Twin Tropical Systems Trail Behind As Atlantic Heats Up

Newly formed Hurricane Gabrielle is strengthening over open water while two more systems lurk behind it, signaling a busy stretch for the tropics.

As of Monday morning, Sept. 22, the National Hurricane Center said Gabrielle had rapidly intensified to become a Category 3 storm packed with 120 mph winds. It's churning through the central Atlantic and is expected to stay far from land while it strengthens and turns north to northeast later this week.

It became a hurricane on Sunday, Sept. 21 after forming over the central Atlantic in the middle of last week, making it the season’s seventh named storm and second hurricane.

No direct landfall is projected. Forecast guidance points to a track that keeps the core of the storm over the open ocean, with the possibility of passing near Bermuda depending on how the northward turn evolves.

Even with the storm offshore, forecasters say large swells from Gabrielle can trigger rough surf and dangerous rip currents along parts of the US East Coast through midweek. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

Rapid strengthening: AccuWeather forecasters note Gabrielle could briefly reach major-hurricane intensity as it moves through low wind shear before curving farther into the open Atlantic later in the week.

Meteorologists are also tracking two additional tropical waves for development later this week in the Atlantic Basin.

One has a higher chance to organize over the open Atlantic and may arc north on a path generally similar to Gabrielle, while another has lower odds as it contends with dry air; both will be watched closely in the coming days.

Fall begins at 2:19 p.m. Eastern time Monday with the autumnal equinox.

On Tuesday afternoon into the evening, Sept. 23, a few thunderstorms could become severe from eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia into southern Vermont and central Massachusetts.

Hazards include small hail, flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph possible in spots, forecasters said.

