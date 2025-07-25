Astronomer HR Chief Resigns After Viral Kiss Cam Moment At Coldplay Concert

Astronomer has removed the biography of former chief people officer Kristin Cabot from its website. Cabot and the artificial intelligence firm's former CEO, Andy Byron, were shown cuddling on the "kiss cam" at the concert in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 16.

A spokesperson confirmed Cabot's resignation to ABC News.

"Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer," spokesperson Taylor Jones said in a brief statement. "She has resigned."

Byron, a married man, and Cabot were spotted on the Gillette Stadium video board during Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song." The two executives quickly separated, with Cabot covering her face and turning, while Byron ducked from the camera.

Lead singer Chris Martin was surprised to see Byron and Cabot's reactions.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy," he told the crowd.

A Jersey Shore bartender's video rapidly spread online, sparking countless memes within hours. The clip has been viewed more than 127 million times on TikTok as of press time.

Byron resigned a couple of days after the infamous moment on the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Cabot, who joined Astronomer in late 2024, was first placed on administrative leave to await the results of an investigation.

Peter DeJoy, the New York City company's co-founder, has been named interim CEO.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter," DeJoy wrote in a LinkedIn post. "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Coldplay has also received more attention since the scandalous incident.

Online streams of the band's songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to music data firm Luminate. Songs like "Yellow" and "Fix You" have also been played on baseball teams' kiss cams, with mascots and fans imitating the suspected cheating couple's reactions.

Martin even gave a sly warning during the "Jumbotron Song" at Coldplay's next concert in Wisconsin.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said. "How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

Astronomer builds software to help companies manage and analyze data pipelines using Apache Airflow. Its clients include businesses working with large language models, self-driving cars, and sports analytics.

The company has said no other employees were in the viral video.

