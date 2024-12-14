Army-Navy Game: Trump, Vance To Watch Midshipmen, Black Knights Football Faceoff

The stakes are higher than ever, with both teams gunning for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy in what promises to be a thrilling showdown in this historic rivalry.

VP-elect JD Vance will be joined by newly-acquitted Daniel Penny to be his guest at the Army-Navy game, and are expected to join President-elect Donald Trump in his suite.

For Navy, a win would not only secure the coveted trophy but also make history. If Navy can win its final two games, it will join an exclusive club as just the sixth team in school history to win at least 10 games in a season, alongside teams from 1905, 2004, 2009, 2015, and 2019. To top it off, a victory would give Navy its first win over two ranked opponents in a season since 1958, having already taken down #24 Memphis earlier this year.

This season’s Army-Navy Game holds special significance, as it marks the first time since 2017 that both teams are vying for the CIC Trophy heading into the game—just the eighth time in history. The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the football competition among the U.S. service academies, has been claimed 16 times by Navy and 10 times by Army, making this year’s game one of the most pivotal in recent memory.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS. For fans looking to listen, the Navy Football Radio Network will be broadcasting the game, and it will also be available through live video streams on CBS.

