Armed Robbery At Gas Station In Hudson Valley Under Investigation (Developing)

The robbery happened at the Route 52 Mart located at the intersection of State Route 52 and Hill Avenue in Pine Bush, the Town of Crawford Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the robbery earlier in the morning and are now actively investigating with assistance from partner law enforcement agencies. No further details, including suspect descriptions or whether anyone was injured, have been released at this time.

The department has asked anyone with information about the robbery or any other criminal activity in the area to contact them by calling 845-744-5000 or 845-744-HINTS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

