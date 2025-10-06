Arby's Creates Steak Nuggets In Twist On Fast-Food 'Chicken Wars'

Arby's officially launched Steak Nuggets on Monday, Oct. 6. The bite-sized pieces of steak are hand-cut, seasoned with garlic and pepper, then seared and smoked.

The limited-time steak bits can be eaten with a fork or by hand.

"Who doesn't love tender and savory steak?" said chief marketing officer Jeff Baker. "But, until now, it's been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go. That's why we created this new innovative product. Two of America's favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby's Steak Nuggets."

Customers who order an entrée can pick between five- and nine-count orders. The meal includes a fork and Hickory BBQ sauce.

The Steak Nugget Sandwich comes with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun. The Steak Nugget Bowl puts creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy onions on top of the beef.

The interesting twist on nuggets, which are commonly made from chicken, comes amid the growing "chicken wars" for other fast-food giants.

In late September, Wendy's began selling chicken tenders called "Tendys." McDonald's and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen also launched competing chicken-based snack wraps over the summer.

Arby's doesn't sell chicken nuggets, but has poultry-based foods like tenders and chicken or turkey sandwiches.

