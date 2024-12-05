Anthem Reverses Anesthesia Coverage Cap After Outcry In NY, CT

The policy, initially set to take effect on Feb. 1, 2025, would have capped anesthesia coverage if a procedure exceeded an arbitrary time limit, regardless of medical necessity, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists. The decision applied to residents in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri.

Facing backlash from patients, healthcare advocates, and state leaders, Anthem reversed the controversial policy hours after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, an unrelated but high-profile event that added pressure to the healthcare sector.

The words "deny, defend, depose" were found written on shell casings found at the scene, multiple outlets reported. The three words are words commonly used by insurers to avoid paying claims.

Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the reversal, crediting his office’s intervention after hearing complaints from residents.

“After hearing from people across the state about this concerning policy, my office reached out to Anthem, and I’m pleased to share this policy will no longer be going into effect here in Connecticut,” Scanlon said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed those sentiments, calling the initial plan “misguided.”

“Last night, I shared my outrage at a plan from Anthem to strip away coverage from New Yorkers who had to go under anesthesia for surgery,” Hochul said in a statement. “We pushed Anthem to reverse course, and today they will be announcing a full reversal of this misguided policy.”

She added: “Don’t mess with the health and well-being of New Yorkers—not on my watch.”

Anthem’s now-scrapped policy faced widespread criticism for undermining patient care, with many calling it a dangerous precedent. Officials emphasized the importance of holding insurers accountable for protecting residents’ access to critical healthcare services.

