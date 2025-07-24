Anne Burrell’s Cause Of Death Revealed Weeks After Food Network Star Was Laid To Rest

Burrell died by suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Daily Voice on Thursday, July 24.

Burrell, 55, was found unresponsive in the shower of her Brooklyn apartment on the morning of Tuesday, June 17. Police responded to a 911 call around 7:50 a.m. for a possible cardiac arrest and found her surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills, according to an internal NYPD report cited by The New York Times.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Burrell died from “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” The manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Burrell’s passing sent shockwaves through the culinary world. Known for her bold personality, trademark spiky blonde hair, and a booming laugh that lit up Food Network screens, she was best recognized for hosting Worst Cooks in America.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” Food Network said in a statement after her death.

In recent months, fans noticed her absence from the latest season of Worst Cooks. When asked about it on Instagram in January, she simply replied, “Honestly I don’t know,” without elaborating. She had also begun exploring improv comedy and had performed for the first time at Second City New York just one night before her death.

A private memorial service was held June 20 at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, with fellow Food Network stars Amanda Freitag and Geoffrey Zakarian in attendance.

Burrell, a native of Cazenovia, New York, is survived by her husband and stepson.

