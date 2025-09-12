Angry Driver Blocks Ambulance Heading To Emergency In NY, Police Say

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, on Route 78 near High Barney Road in Wallkill, New York State Police said on Friday, Sept. 12.

Troopers said a Town of Wawayanda paramedic was driving an ambulance in emergency mode when it legally passed a 2001 Chrysler.

The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as Terrill Osborne, 47, of Middletown, then allegedly followed the ambulance at high speed, pulled alongside it, and illegally passed before cutting in front of it in an attempt to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police said Osborne’s actions stopped the paramedic from responding to the call.

Osborne was arrested without incident and charged with obstructing emergency medical services, reckless driving, and traffic and vehicle violations.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Wawayanda Court on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m.

