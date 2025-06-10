Anchor Terry Moran Out At ABC After Post About Trump Aide

Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran called deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world-class hater" in a post on X late Saturday night, June 7. The comment was deleted a short time later.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly responded to Moran's comments, describing them as "unhinged and unacceptable" and adding, "We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."

By late Sunday morning, June 8, ABC News announced it suspended Moran for an undetermined amount of time.

Late Tuesday afternoon, June 10, the network stated it would not be renewing Moran's contract, which it said was about to expire.

“At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism,” a spokesperson for ABC News said.

When it announced the suspension two days earlier, ABC said in a statement: "ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others."

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote in the post. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile.

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

"Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

The 39-year-old Miller responded to Moran's comments with a post of his own on X, saying: "The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America," Miller posted on X. "For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask."

Miller is widely credited with architecting Trump’s hardline immigration policies and remains a prominent voice in right-wing circles.

The 65-year-old Moran is a longtime journalist whose career includes stints at Court TV, the New Republic, and the Legal Times.

He joined ABC News in 1997 as Supreme Court correspondent and later served as chief White House correspondent, covering the Clinton and Bush administrations.

He has also held roles as chief foreign correspondent, Nightline co-anchor, and senior national correspondent

