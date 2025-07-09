Americans' Surprising Health Priorities Revealed In New Survey

A new survey finds that nearly eight in 10 people now prioritize how they feel over how they look, and they’re making daily changes to prove it.

The poll of 2,000 adults found 77 percent said they care more about internal wellness than outward appearance.

Many are adopting small habits to support that goal, including getting better sleep, eating nourishing meals, and moving their bodies in ways that simply feel good.

The shift reflects a growing interest in gut health and mind-body connection. In fact, 86 percent of respondents believe emotional and physical health are deeply linked, and 77 percent said their gut health affects how they feel emotionally.

The findings come from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Metagenics, which explored how Americans are redefining health in 2025.

Among the top “feel-good” habits:

Prioritizing sleep (50 percent)

Cooking or eating nourishing meals (49 percent)

Gentle movement like walking or stretching (44 percent)

Saying no to draining commitments (38 percent)

Spending time in nature or connecting in person with loved ones (35 to 38 percent)

Respondents report doing an average of five wellness acts per day.

Some said they’ve even let go of habits that leave them feeling worse, like mindless snacking, eating ultra-processed foods, or staying up late for no reason.

Supplements and probiotics are also playing a role in the internal wellness shift.

Roughly one in three already take a gut-health product, and more than half of non-users say they’d consider it.

Among users, benefits include improved digestion, less bloating, better sleep, more energy, and improved mood.

“These habits aren’t just routine, they’re intentional,” said [Gulam Khan], executive vice president of marketing, North America at Metagenics. “We’re seeing more people take ownership of their health and well-being by investing in daily actions and routines that support how they want to feel physically, mentally and emotionally.”

More than four in 10 said they’ve discovered a healthy habit that surprised them with how well it worked — proof that in 2025, health isn’t just about what’s visible.

