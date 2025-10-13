Americans Paying Most Of Trump's Tariffs, Economists Say

Goldman Sachs estimates that US consumers will ultimately pay for 55% of Trump's tariffs, NBC News reported. Economists Elsie Peng and David Mericle also forecast that American companies will be responsible for 22% of the costs, while foreign exporters will cover 18%.

The Goldman team said tariffs have already added 0.44% to core inflation, likely pushing the metric to 3% by December if current trends continue. While inflation has cooled from COVID-19 pandemic-era highs, rates remain above what economists consider healthy, causing consumers and businesses to continue feeling financial pressures.

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed tariffs on most countries, along with various duties on aluminum, automobiles, auto parts, copper, and steel. Consumer prices have climbed every month since April, when Trump announced his first round of sweeping tariffs during his "Liberation Day" speech.

Trump sent markets spiraling on Friday, Oct. 10, after threatening to raise tariffs on China once again to 100%. The threat came as China put new restrictions on rare earth exports, which are used in many electronics and military products.

By Sunday, Oct. 12, Trump backtracked in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!" Trump posted. "Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!"

The threat and quick reversal are another instance of what many traders have called "TACO," which stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out."

"Many speculated that this threat would also be one that the President would back away from, and by Sunday afternoon, we got a post suggesting there was progress," Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, told CNBC. "This should set the market up for a great Monday bounce with the comments seemingly walked back."

Goldman's tariff report comes as nearly half of all Americans say groceries are harder to afford than in 2024, while about two-thirds report feeling financially squeezed. Several months of jobs data have also shown a weakening labor market in the US.

In early November, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a case arguing that Trump doesn't have the authority to impose many of his tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.