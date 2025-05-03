American Airlines Adds Luxury Suites With Privacy Doors On Some Flights: Look Inside

American unveiled its Flagship Suite service on Friday, May 2. The premium seating will have privacy doors, lie-flat seats, and other upgraded amenities.

Flagship Suite service at Philadelphia International Airport will begin Wednesday, Aug. 6, on flights to London Heathrow Airport. The high-end seats will also be on flights to Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

American's new cabins are part of the airline's redesigned Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which features 51 lie-flat suites at the front of the plane. Each suite includes a wireless charging pad, personal storage space, and a chaise lounge with an adjustable headrest pillow.

The in-flight experience also offers a multicourse meal paired with wines, luxury amenity kits, and a blanket with a dual-sided pillow designed for comfort on long trips.

"Every aspect of our new 787-9 is designed to feel premium in nature," said Heather Garboden, American's chief customer officer. "Whether flying for business or pleasure, having the opportunity to explore other parts of the world should be an exciting and memorable experience that begins the moment you book your flight, long before you reach your final destination."

Flyers also get access to faster check-in, security, and baggage handling. Travelers can also enter American's Flagship Lounge before boarding.

The first flight with Flagship Suites will leave Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Thursday, June 5, and land in London. The service will also begin at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday, October 26, for flights to Brisbane, Australia.

American has welcomed two new 787-9s to its fleet and expects 30 more by 2029. The airline says the additions will increase its lie-flat and premium economy capacity by 50% by the end of the decade.

The new suites debut at a time when the airline industry is facing softer demand, caused in part by President Donald Trump's tariffs. Airline executives with Delta, Southwest, and United have warned that Americans aren't booking domestic trips as eagerly as expected, CNBC reported.

American's CEO Robert Isom echoed their concerns.

"Nobody really relishes uncertainty when they're talking about what they could do on a vacation and spend hard-earned dollars," he said during a call on Thursday, April 24.

The U.S. Travel Association reported a 14% drop in international visits to the US in March compared to March 2024. In Canada, overnight land trips to the US dropped 26%, and air travel was down 14%, according to Statistics Canada.

Sales for Flagship Suite tickets for all routes begin on Monday, May 5.

