Ambulance Constable Dies After Being Found By EMS Members In NY Building: Officials

A community of first responders mourning the loss of an ambulance constable who was discovered unresponsive at the Bethel Volunteer Ambulance Corps building, officials said.

"Two of our EMS members recently returned from a call and discovered a Bethel Constable unresponsive inside our building, as if he had come seeking help," the Bethel Volunteer Ambulance Corp said in a statement on Monday, Jan. 13.

Acting immediately, they called for assistance and began CPR, but tragically, their efforts could not save him, the statement said.

This Constable was a great man who had helped us on many EMS calls, offered assistance when we needed it most, and had our backs countless times," the statement continues. "His dedication and support will never be forgotten."

The constable's identity was not released as of press time.

