Amazon Speeding Up Deliveries To Thousands Of Smaller Communities: Here's How

The online retail giant has launched its latest effort to expand same-day and next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller communities by the end of 2025, the company said in a news release on Tuesday, June 24. It's part of Amazon's $4 billion investment to triple the size of its delivery network by 2026.

The move hopes to cater to shoppers further away from big-box stores who face limited product choices and slower delivery windows.

"Everybody loves fast delivery," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa, or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day."

Amazon is promising unlimited free same-day delivery for Prime customers who spend more than $25 at checkout on an expanded list of everyday household goods.

"These items are speed-critical, and when customers need them, they often want them delivered as soon as possible," Amazon said. "No one wants to wait two days to receive paper towels, diapers, or dog food when they've run out."

In the first quarter of 2025, Amazon said its fast delivery speeds helped its everyday essentials category grow more than twice as fast as other product lines. The company reported that more than 90% of the top 50 repurchased same-day items in newly added areas were groceries and household staples.

Amazon has already rolled out faster delivery in more than 1,000 smaller communities. The retailer has converted existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs that store and sort items to speed up delivery times.

Each new delivery facility is expected to create an average of 170 jobs. Amazon claims those employees will receive wages nearly triple the federal minimum and full benefits on their first day.

Amazon also said algorithmic machine learning will help anticipate what items are especially popular in specific communities.

"This includes stocking a mix of the most-popular and frequently purchased items like wireless headphones, coffee pods, crackers, paper towels, and diapers, and products curated to fit local preferences like wild bird food in Dubuque, Iowa, travel backpacks in Findlay, Ohio, and after sun body butter in Sharptown, Maryland," Amazon said.

Amazon is also preparing for its longest Prime Day event ever, offering four days of deals from Tuesday, July 8, through Friday, July 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.