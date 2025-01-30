Amazon-Sold Crib Poses Deadly Risks To Babies, Cpsc Warns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that the Hermixa 6-in-1 Convertible Crib violates multiple federal safety standards, the federal agency said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 30. The product was sold by Zhang Jun of China and manufactured by Shucheng Aidou Trading Co.

The crib was available on Amazon from February to August 2024 for about $250. The CPSC said the crib has potential dangers that could lead to entrapment, falls, or deadly suffocation.

The spacing between the slats is too wide, creating an entrapment hazard that could trap or injure a child. When used as a bedside sleeper, the side rail is too low and lacks a mechanism to attach to an adult bed, increasing the risk of falls.

The included mattress is thicker than allowed under federal safety regulations, creating a suffocation hazard. The crib also comes with a padded bumper, which is banned under federal law, and can obstruct breathing and cause suffocation.

The CPSC issued a notice of violation to Zhang Jun, but the company has not agreed to recall the crib or offer any remedy to consumers.

The crib is designed to function as a bedside sleeper, toddler bed, cradle, rocker, and desk. It includes a five-piece bedding set with a pink mattress pad, bunny-themed blanket, crib bumper, pillow, and sheet set in pink or blue. The word "happy" is printed on the crib bumper.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the cribs immediately, throw them away, and stop selling or buying them.

