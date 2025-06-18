Amazon Prime Members Get $1 Off Gas Nationwide In Time For July 4 — With A 35-Gallon Catch

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, Prime members can save $1 per gallon on one fill-up of up to 35 gallons at more than 7,500 BP, Amoco, and participating ampm gas stations across the country, Amazon confirmed in a new announcement.

The limited-time deal runs Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6, giving members a chance to beat the holiday traffic with deep discounts on gas.

Even better? This isn't just a one-time deal.

Prime members can also save 10 cents per gallon every day at those same BP, Amoco, and ampm stations—just by linking their Prime membership with Earnify, the BP loyalty rewards program.

According to AAA, the average price of gas per gallon on Wednesday, June 18 was $3.19, up six cents from a week ago, but down 25 cents from a year ago.

Those numbers are down nearly two dollars from 2022, when a gallon of regular gas cost an average of $5.02.

Drivers can get started here, A Prime membership is required, but non-members can start a free trial to access the deal.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.