Get Ready: Prime Day 2025 Is Bigger, Smarter, and Just Days Away

For the first time, the annual event will run a full four days, giving Prime members across the U.S. and more than 20 other countries more time and more ways to shop.

One major twist? AI is now officially in your cart.

Amazon is rolling out Rufus, its AI-powered shopping assistant, for his first-ever Prime Day, and he’s not just tagging along. Originally introduced in early 2024, Rufus lives in the Amazon app and now helps you sniff out trending deals, compare products, and answer all those “what’s the best…?” questions in real time. Think of him as your savvy shopping sidekick who knows what you want before you do. This Prime Day, you can skip the scroll and let Rufus do the deal-hunting for you.

In addition to personalized recommendations, Amazon is rolling out “Today’s Deals Drops”—limited-time offers on spotlighted products from top brands. These flash-style events refresh every 24 hours, so quick reflexes (and maybe a little calendar discipline) could pay off big.

Other changes include:

More early access deals, starting now, with new offers dropping regularly in the run-up to Prime Day.

A heavier push on small business products, with Amazon curating storefronts and filters to help spotlight independent brands.

Easier “Buy with Prime” options on non-Amazon sites, allowing members to extend benefits like fast shipping and free returns beyond Amazon itself.

Shoppers must be Prime members to participate, but a 30-day free trial is available for newcomers. With added time, AI integration, and a sharper focus on personalization, Prime Day 2025 is more than a sale—it’s an evolving experience.

And for bargain-hunters already scrolling? This is only the beginning.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

