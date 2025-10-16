'Always Wore A Smile': Family Mourns 11-Year-Old Boy Killed In NY Shooting

Matthew DeGroat, who was identified by his family, died following an incident in Newburgh on Thursday, Oct. 9, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A day later, on Friday, Oct. 10, City of Newburgh Police arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday at 184 North Miller St.

Authorities said a firearm was recovered at the scene, and three juveniles of interest were identified and located shortly after the incident.

A week after the shooting, DeGroat's family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

"As most of you have heard by now, our family experienced a devastating loss," the fundraiser's organizer, Kelly Henken, wrote on the page, also adding, "During this most difficult time we have had a tremendous outpouring of support and love from our community and we couldn’t be more grateful. THANK YOU!!"

Henken described Matthew as a kind and outgoing boy who loved spending time in his Newburgh community, helping at his church, and building friendships at local businesses. He also had a special connection to Middletown, where he was part of the Middies youth football family.

"Matthew always wore a smile and was respectful and outgoing to everyone he met," Henken wrote.

The family thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received in the days following the tragedy, including from the SNUG program, which helps local families impacted by gun violence.

"It is going to be a long road to healing for our family," they said on the page, continuing, "We are asking for your support to help with our family’s expenses and also to help us with honoring Matt’s legacy."

As of Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, the fundraiser had collected $305 out of a goal of $1,200. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Thank you to everyone who has showed love, given support, provided a hug or simply took the time to think of us over the past few days. We are soooo grateful for everything!" Matthew's family wrote.

As of Thursday, police had not released more information about the fatal shooting. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.