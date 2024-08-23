Allergen Alert Issued For Individually-Sold Jolly Rancher Popsicle Products Sold Nationwide

New Jersey-based Unilever announced this week that "Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop" products that were sold nationwide may contain milk, which was not listed on the label.

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consumer the product."

The popsicles subject to the recall are only single-served products marked for individual sales, that tend to be sold on ice cream trucks, concession stands, or grab-and-go freezers across the country, officials said, noting that the recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores.

The recalled items are listed as "Popsicle Jolly Rancher Green Apple Blue Raspberry Grape Frozen Confection Pop," with a consumer UPC of 077567003720.

They had lot codes of:

MAY1725KY4;

MAY1825KY4;

MAY1925KY4;

JAN3026KY4;

JAN3126KY4;

FEB0126KY4;

MAR1226KY4;

MAR1326KY4;

MAR1426KY4;

MAR1526KY4;

MAR1626KY4.

They were distributed to wholesale distributors between Thursday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection to the recalled popsicles. No other products have been linked to the recall.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.