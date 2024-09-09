Allegedly Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Charged In Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Rye Brook, about a half mile south of King Street, according to Westchester County Police.

Several 911 calls reported that a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of travel had collided with another car.

Arriving officers found that one of the vehicles, a Toyota Camry, was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is pending confirmation by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was removed from his car and taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he received medical care.

Fairfield County resident Jose Espinal, age 48, of Bridgeport, was booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated at Westchester County Police headquarters in Hawthorne Sunday night.

He was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 9 in Rye Town Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

. It is unclear where Espinal entered the parkway in the wrong direction.

The full circumstances of the collision remain under investigation by members of the WCPD Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

