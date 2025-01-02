Alleged Eavesdropping Costs $95 Million As Apple Reaches Siri Settlement

The settlement, filed in federal court in Oakland, California this week, addresses a lawsuit that dates back five years and must be approved by a US District judge at a hearing on Friday, Feb. 14, Bloomberg Law reports.

The lawsuit claims that Siri was activated to record conversations even when users did not use the launching phrase, “Hey, Siri.”

These recordings were allegedly shared with third parties s to target users with tailored ads..

If approved, the settlement will benefit millions of consumers who owned Siri-equipped devices from mid-September 2014 through the end of last year.

Each eligible consumer may claim up to $20 per device, but the total payout could vary based on the number of claims filed.

Estimates suggest no more than 5 percent of eligible individuals will participate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.