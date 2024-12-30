'Alice' Star Linda Lavin Dies, 87

Born in Portland, Maine, Lavin studied acting at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, where she was deeply involved in the theater program. Her career took off with her iconic role as Alice Hyatt on the hit TV series "Alice," which earned her two Golden Globes and cemented her as a household name.

A force on Broadway, Lavin captivated audiences with performances in multiple productions, including her 1969 lead role in "Last of the Red Hot Lovers." She won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Kate Jerome in Neil Simon’s "Broadway Bound" and received five additional Tony nominations over her illustrious career.

In 2010, Lavin was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, a testament to her immense contributions to the performing arts.

Lavin spent her final years in Los Angeles, having previously lived in New York City and North Carolina. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey that left an indelible mark on the worlds of television, theater, and film.

