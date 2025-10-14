Alex Jones Loses SCOTUS Appeal Of $1.4B Sandy Hook Penalty

The court declined to hear the appeal from Jones on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to an online filing. The Sandy Hook families chose not to respond to the appeal, and the Supreme Court didn't request a response before denying review, CNN reported.

In 2022, juries in Connecticut and Texas found Jones liable for defamation and emotional distress after repeatedly saying that the December 2012 school shooting was a hoax. Six educators and 20 first graders were killed in the attack in Newtown, CT.

The Infowars founder urged the justices to overrule the enormous libel penalty.

"The result is a financial death penalty by fiat imposed on a media defendant whose broadcasts reach millions," Jones told the Supreme Court in a September filing.

The Supreme Court didn't explain its decision, which is typical for the justices in cases like this. Jones, 51, has yet to pay any portion of the $1.4 billion penalty.

In a separate emergency appeal filed earlier in October, Jones claimed his Infowars network averages 30 million daily listeners and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

"These viewers/listeners will not have just been deprived of a valued source of information, the risk is they will have been greatly deceived and damaged by operation of media source Infowars by their ideological opposites," Jones' attorneys wrote.

Infowars, which is still operating, filed for bankruptcy in April 2022 and was auctioned off to raise money for Sandy Hook families. Satirical news website The Onion bid $1.75 million to buy Infowars, but a federal judge rejected that effort in December 2024.

Jones also accused the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018 of being "crisis actors."

