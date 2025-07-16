Alert Issued For Missing 72-Year-Old Woman In Rockland County

According to an alert from the Ramapo Police Department just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the woman, identified only as Maryse, was last seen in the area of Chestnut Ridge Road and Summit Road in Chestnut Ridge.

She was wearing a black nightgown with a bright floral print and green flip-flop sandals.

Police say Maryse suffers from dementia, increasing the urgency of the search.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information is urged to contact Ramapo Police immediately at 845-357-2400.

Click the Facebook icon to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.