Airbnb's 'Anti-Party' Tech Blocks Risky Bookings Before Summer Holiday Weekends

The short-term vacation rental company announced the upgrades to its anti-party technology in a news release on Monday, May 19. Airbnb said its goal is to prevent risky bookings, especially on major holiday weekends around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

The system will help hosts avoid unauthorized parties and protect their neighborhoods.

"This technology is part of a broader set of tools and policies Airbnb deploys to promote responsible travel and help hosts safeguard their spaces, especially during moments when demand is higher and the potential for disruption can increase," Airbnb said.

In 2024, the technology blocked or redirected about 51,000 guests from booking entire homes in the US during Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends. 2025 will be the fourth year Airbnb has used the system, which flags one- and two-night bookings that appear high-risk.

The system looks at factors like the listing type, how close the guest lives to the property, how last-minute the booking is, and other indicators of potential misuse. Blocked guests are instead shown alternate accommodations.

Texas led the nation with about 7,750 blocked attempts, followed by Florida with 7,400 and California with 7,030.

"Since 2020, when we introduced our global party ban policy, we've seen an over 50% decrease in the rate of party reports to us in the US," said Airbnb. "In 2024, fewer than approximately 0.06% of reservations on Airbnb in the US resulted in a report of a party."

The holiday weekend crackdown is part of a broader strategy. Airbnb also uses reservation screening powered by machine learning year-round.

Hosts can access a 24-hour safety line, request free noise sensors, and rely on a neighborhood support line if issues arise. The company also offers a direct law enforcement channel in rare cases involving active listings.

The update follows several recent moves by Airbnb to enhance trust and transparency on its platform. The company launched a redesigned app that bundles rental homes, professional services, and local experiences.

In April, Airbnb made total price display mandatory worldwide, removing hidden fees from search results just ahead of the Federal Trade Commission's new "junk fees" rule.

